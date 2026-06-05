Ellinbank Primary runs the gauntlet

Ellinbank Primary School held its annual cross country event recently.

All of the school's 31 students hit the ground running on the 3km track around the school oval and surrounding paddocks, taking in the views around the school property.

They trained for three weeks in the lead-up to the run, with each of them setting goals for how many laps they wanted to complete.

Four students - Yumi Taylor, Zayne Oldham, Ryan Hodgson and Max Foley - have now qualified for the district-level event, where they will race against students from schools across West Gippsland.

School principal Catherine Clerks said "we're very proud of our students, being a small school."

"It just shows what they can achieve."