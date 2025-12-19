Eagles clean up Kangas in division one

by Samuel Laffy

Hallora (148) def. by Ellinbank (8/181)

Ellinbank made a dent in Hallora's finals hopes on Saturday following their 33-run win, with the Eagles making the most of a sub-par Kangaroos' effort.

Daniel Pandolfo was watchful in his return to opening duties, but the consistency expected by his teammates meant they could flourish against the change bowlers.

It meant Nick Fairbank (31 off 28) and Thomas 'TK' Keily (46 from 43) were able to take advantage of some loose bowling from the Eagles.

Josh Wilson (3/38) did what he could, but at the end of 40 overs Ellinbank posted 8/181.

In reply, Lachlan Pratt (63 off 67) provided the impetus for the Kangaroos, but the rest of his side struggled to match his knock – Hallora bowled out for 148 in the 38th over.

Drouin (4/134) drew Western Park (6d/234)

Western Park's desire to put the pressure on a potential top four opponent backfired somewhat on Saturday as the Hawks were able to successfully blunt the Warriors attack.

Resuming at 3/123, Western Park made their way comfortably to 6/234 before they declared, with Zane Harper (58*) was in fine form before the Warriors had 60-odd overs to dismiss Drouin. However, with the wicket not providing much assistance for the bowlers, they were able to successfully make their way through to stumps.

Mathew Wall was sublime with the bat – notching a polished half-century before retiring hurt due to cramp – whilst Damon Healy (38) and Brayden Notman (20) also enjoyed some quality time in the middle, the Hawks making their way to 4/134 at the close of play.

Trafalgar (5/159) def. by Catani (2/163)

Elsewhere, Catani continued to enjoy an excellent summer, taking out an eight-wicket win over Trafalgar in a contest where they were rarely troubled.

Rhys Holdsworth (58* from just 51 balls) and Michael Fitchett (27*) came together with their side in less-than-ideal circumstances and boosted the Ships to 5/159 at the end of their 40 overs. But even their best efforts weren't enough at game's end as the Cats made light work of the run chase.

Cody Miller (94* from 83) was unstoppable at the top of the order and his ability to reach – and clear – the boundary was on full display.

Liam Adams (35*) was equally comfortable at the crease and Catani reached 2/163 in just the 28th over to seal victory.

Iona (99) def. by Longwarry (9/160)

In the final match of the round Iona's woes in 2025/26 continued, with the Swamp Tigers slipping to a 61-run loss at the hands of Longwarry.

Carter Davis (2/19 from 8) and Matthew Campbell (1/15 off 8) were in fine form with the ball but they lacked requisite support from the rest of the attack as the Crows made their way to 9/160 (Yash Samarasinghe's knock of 35 the pick of the bunch).

In reply, Davis (31 from 20) tried his best to inspire a successful pursuit but against Jonah Serong (3/29) and Liam Webb (3/18) the rest of the XI struggled.

All in all Iona could post just 99 before being dismissed in the 28th over, their hopes of a breakthrough win put on hold for yet another week.