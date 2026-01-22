Drouin downed in thriller
Drouin's division one team played at home to Traralgon RSL in a thrilling game that came down to just one point in favour of the visitors.
Overall results saw just one of Drouin's four Saturday team come out victors.
Division one: Drouin lost to Traralgon RSL 86/87
Doug Boggie and his team of Ian Wake, Bruce Andrews and Elaine Thorpe won 25/17.
Gareth Rich and his team of Cole Jeffrey, Peter Wallace and Vince Mancarella won 28/21.
Dennis Throup and his team of David McIlfatrick, Denise Hamilton and Mary Firth lost 21/25.
Chris Deal and his team of Fred Scicluna, Wayne Hawken and Alex Miller lost 12/24.
Division three: Drouin (2) lost to Moe (2) 73/85
Brian Thorpe and his team of Wayne Walsh, John Bickerdike and Matt Walker won 29/20.
Terry McFadzean, and his team of John Bignold, Dini Hone and Neil Bullen lost 13/23.
Rudy Kerkvliet and his team of Peter Phillips, Neil Radford and Paul Delaney lost 17/21.
Steve Barr and his team of Andy Kidd, David Wall and Wilma Rees lost 14/21.
Division five: Drouin (3) lost to Traralgon (5) 53/65
Dennis Daniels and his team of Irene Dawson, Margaret Rhodes and Bev Walsh lost 16/19.
Mary Andrews and her team of Lloyd Smith, Lesley Deal and Glenda Jarred lost 22/24.
Bob Campbell and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Barry Price and Don Mowat lost 15/22.
Division seven: Drouin (4) defeated Yallourn North (2) 41/38
Gwen Price and her team of Peter McGrath, Helen Kerkvliet and Ron Douthie 24/14.
Ian Haughton and his team of Bob Cole, Richard Joyner and Carmel Newlands 17/24.
Midweek
Drouin recorded two wins and two losses on Tuesday.
Division one: Drouin lost to Traralgon RSL 53/64
Dennis Throup and his team of David McIlfatrick, Dini Hone and Denise Hamilton lost 18/31.
Chris Deal and his team of Ian Wake and Dennis Daniels and Ron Westrup won 19/14.
Bob Campbell and his team of John Bickerdike, Elaine Thorpe and Vince Mancarella lost 16/19.
Division two: Drouin (2) lost to Newborough (2) 58/63
Col Jeffrey's team of Bob Lowrie, Grant Butler and Alan Fleming won 24/12.
Brian Thorpe and his team of Alex Miller , Russell Dawson and Wilma Rees won 22/21.
Andrew Blaby and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Lesley Deal and Glenda Jarred lost 12/30.
Division three: Drouin (3) defeated Warragul (2) 63/41
Geoff Pattison and his team of David Wall, Lisa Ronalds and Bev Walsh won 30/11.
Bob Dickson and his team of Bob Cole, Marie McDonald and Billy Martin won 19/16.
Rudy Kirkvliet and his team of Irene Dawson, Margaret Rhodes and Lorraine Fox drew 14/14.
Division five: Drouin (4) defeated Churchill (2) 47/29
Steve Kennedy and team of Brian Davey, Helen Kerkvliet and Judy McGrath won 27/12.
Gwen Price and her team of Peter McGrath, Ash Rees and Frank Duffy won 20/17.