Drouin downed in thriller

Bruce Andrews and Elaine Thorpe talk tactics during Drouin's loss to Traralgon in division one on Saturday. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

Drouin's division one team played at home to Traralgon RSL in a thrilling game that came down to just one point in favour of the visitors.

Overall results saw just one of Drouin's four Saturday team come out victors.

Division one: Drouin lost to Traralgon RSL 86/87

Doug Boggie and his team of Ian Wake, Bruce Andrews and Elaine Thorpe won 25/17.

Gareth Rich and his team of Cole Jeffrey, Peter Wallace and Vince Mancarella won 28/21.

Dennis Throup and his team of David McIlfatrick, Denise Hamilton and Mary Firth lost 21/25.

Chris Deal and his team of Fred Scicluna, Wayne Hawken and Alex Miller lost 12/24.

Division three: Drouin (2) lost to Moe (2) 73/85

Brian Thorpe and his team of Wayne Walsh, John Bickerdike and Matt Walker won 29/20.

Terry McFadzean, and his team of John Bignold, Dini Hone and Neil Bullen lost 13/23.

Rudy Kerkvliet and his team of Peter Phillips, Neil Radford and Paul Delaney lost 17/21.

Steve Barr and his team of Andy Kidd, David Wall and Wilma Rees lost 14/21.

Division five: Drouin (3) lost to Traralgon (5) 53/65

Dennis Daniels and his team of Irene Dawson, Margaret Rhodes and Bev Walsh lost 16/19.

Mary Andrews and her team of Lloyd Smith, Lesley Deal and Glenda Jarred lost 22/24.

Bob Campbell and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Barry Price and Don Mowat lost 15/22.

Division seven: Drouin (4) defeated Yallourn North (2) 41/38

Gwen Price and her team of Peter McGrath, Helen Kerkvliet and Ron Douthie 24/14.

Ian Haughton and his team of Bob Cole, Richard Joyner and Carmel Newlands 17/24.

Midweek

Drouin recorded two wins and two losses on Tuesday.

Division one: Drouin lost to Traralgon RSL 53/64

Dennis Throup and his team of David McIlfatrick, Dini Hone and Denise Hamilton lost 18/31.

Chris Deal and his team of Ian Wake and Dennis Daniels and Ron Westrup won 19/14.

Bob Campbell and his team of John Bickerdike, Elaine Thorpe and Vince Mancarella lost 16/19.

Division two: Drouin (2) lost to Newborough (2) 58/63

Col Jeffrey's team of Bob Lowrie, Grant Butler and Alan Fleming won 24/12.

Brian Thorpe and his team of Alex Miller , Russell Dawson and Wilma Rees won 22/21.

Andrew Blaby and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Lesley Deal and Glenda Jarred lost 12/30.

Division three: Drouin (3) defeated Warragul (2) 63/41

Geoff Pattison and his team of David Wall, Lisa Ronalds and Bev Walsh won 30/11.

Bob Dickson and his team of Bob Cole, Marie McDonald and Billy Martin won 19/16.

Rudy Kirkvliet and his team of Irene Dawson, Margaret Rhodes and Lorraine Fox drew 14/14.

Division five: Drouin (4) defeated Churchill (2) 47/29

Steve Kennedy and team of Brian Davey, Helen Kerkvliet and Judy McGrath won 27/12.

Gwen Price and her team of Peter McGrath, Ash Rees and Frank Duffy won 20/17.