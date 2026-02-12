Driver six times the limit

A Drouin man allegedly blew six times over the limit - 0.316 - following a collision in Drouin on Friday night.

Police were alerted after reports an Audi SUV had collided with a Hyundai i20 on Longwarry Rd at about 6pm.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police allege the driver of the Audi fled the collision scene in the vehicle, which sustained significant damage to the front.

The Audi was located in the front yard of a property in Tynong Rd, Tynong a short time later. Police approached the driver as he exited the vehicle.

The 39-year-old Drouin man undertook a preliminary breath test. An evidentiary breath test allegedly returned a reading of 0.316.

The man's driver's licence was immediately suspended. He is expected to be charged on summons with reckless conduct causing serious injury and other traffic offences.