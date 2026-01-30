Double delight for Warriors batsmen in division three

Western Park are in a dominant position thanks to centuries from veteran Alex Gavin and Fletcher Kennedy.

by Samuel Laffy

Trafalgar (yet to bat) vs Western Park (5/333)

According to apocryphal retellings, Alex Gavin debuted in senior cricket for Western Park sometime around the age of eight or nine, no doubt sub-fielding to great encouragement after tagging along to a game to watch his father Paul play.

With such an upbringing success was inevitable. A division one bowling average (amidst a season where he snagged 8/52 against Hallora). A skilled gloveman. Endlessly talented bat.

Perhaps more importantly, one of the more feared bowlers with a billiard ball on the concrete floors of the Western Park clubrooms. And the unchallenged holder of longest tomato sauce covered swan dive on an improvised slip-n-slide following a wash-out.

A beloved teammate, he's celebrated with all and sunder who have reached personal milestones for the club.

Saturday, however, was a time to celebrate 'Gav.'

With the bat, across 265 games he's approached the pinnacle of reaching three figures many times. But until the weekend past hadn't yet conquered that peak.

Ninety-three against Jindivick in 2005/06. Ninety-one against the same side in 2017/18. And during 2021/22, 91* and 98 against Neerim District.

Walking out to bat on the scorched Trafalgan oval, he could sense the potential.

Second ball however – against the tempting offerings of Steve Asmussen – he couldn't help but guide the ball directly to the gully fielder. A rebound off the chest, the forearm, and finally, the palm led to the Kookaburra safely touching grass.

The very next delivery, another perhaps ill-advised cut shot split the wicketkeeper and slip and raced to the fence.

The undermanned Ships attack did their level best to stymie scoring – and to their credit stuck a disciplined plan for the entirety of the afternoon – but Gavin was up to the task.

Powerfully driving the ball through the covers, using his immense reach to disrupt the best intentions of the Trafalgan attack, and quickly seizing upon anything slightly short or wide, Gavin once again was in familiar territory – approaching three figures.

And whilst many might shy away considering the circumstances, there was zero doubt in his head.

A bunted glide to the vacant point region saw him sprint, dive, and then, celebrate. After 30 years, the mountain had been climbed.

Some haphazard strokeplay saw him depart, but attention soon turned to Fletcher Kennedy.

Having quietly compiled yet another quality half-century, 'Mad-Eye' began the final over the innings on 83*. Few gave him a serious chance of once again reaching three figures.

Truthfully, he'd been on his haunches repeatedly in overs prior. Yet, he knew his scoring zones and backed his ability – in his words – to "just swing hard and hope."

A scampered two. A four. Two more frantic twos. Mid-pitch drinks were a necessity as his energy levels quickly reached overload. The final delivery of the innings saw Kennedy on 97.

Burgess attempted to hurry him with a quicker arm-ball but dropped short. The Kookaburra flew over the mid-wicket fence to raucous applause from his teammates.

Western Park posted 5/333 from their 70 overs. Trafalgar must be congratulated on the fantastic endeavour shown on an uncomfortably hot Saturday. They scrambled an XI together and despite fighting above their weight, never stopped trying.

Neerim District (yet to bat) vs Warragul (8/276)

Warragul ensured Neerim District were forced to toil in the sweltering conditions in their division three clash, with the Gulls posting a formidable total that well and truly places the Stags on the back foot at the end of the first day's play.

Amandeep Singh (87 from 105, including 10 fours and a six) and Brian Christensen (35 off 60) added 83 for the opening partnership and their efforts were continued by the likes of Lachlan Waters (39*) and Tyler Wakefield (48), with the duo keeping the score ticking over as the afternoon progressed.

Kody Wilson delivered a lion-hearted spell – snaring 5/53 from 23 overs – but the rest of the Neerim attack couldn't maintain his disciplined line-and-length, and Warragul took full advantage.

All up they notched 8/276 from their 70 overs, leaving the Stags with a hefty run-chase heading into day two.



Longwarry (0/5) vs Jindivick (200)

Jindivick hold the advantage in their clash with Longwarry, with the Crows requiring a sustained batting effort to emerge victorious on the second day's play.

The Jumping Jacks began the day poorly – Cameron Coster was removed without scoring – but James Stevenage (34) and Harrison Moore (37) were able to rebuild, rotating the strike effectively against some tight bowling from the likes of Zac Wright (3/54) and Ali Sarosh (3/34).

The star of the show however was Ranga Bandara, who struck a glorious 53* late in the piece that boosted the Jindivick total.

From a potentially risky position of 6/110, Bandara's knock helped the Jumping Jacks post a challenging total of 200 before they were dismissed in the 60th over.

Left with seven overs to face out until stumps, Randall Mitchell and William Hameeteman adopted a cautious approach for the Crows and they safely made their way to 0/5 at stumps.

Ellinbank (102) def. Garfield-Tynong (89)

On a day where batters across the association reaped the benefits of the scorching sun, Ellinbank's bowlers were one of the few attacks to enjoy the afternoon, with their efforts helping the Eagles already claim first innings points against Garfield-Tynong.

Sam Ferguson (4/16) and Chris Pallot (4/26) were nigh on unplayable, and their disciplined approach induced a litany of false strokes from the Titans' XI.

Jack Salan (42 from 106) showed tremendous grit, but with five of his teammates dismissed without scoring there was little he could do to stop the calamitous collapse.

All in all, Garfield-Tynong made just 89 before being bundled out in the 41st over.

Compounding the miserable afternoon for the Titans, Brayden Rintoule (64* from 72) and Jaxon Cook (33*) then compiled an unbeaten 102-run opening stand that well and truly sapped the spirits of Garfield-Tynong.

Catani vs Iona

No scores available at the time of writing.