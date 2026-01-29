Thursday, 29 January 2026
Sport

Division one disappointment for Drouin

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Drouin were handily beaten in division one on Saturday by Longwarry.

Drouin's division five team recorded a strong win over Trafalgar on Saturday while the remaining three teams recorded losses and a win by forfeit.
Division one: Drouin lost to Longwarry 42/100
Gareth Rich and his team of Col Jeffrey, Peter Wallace and Vince Mancarella lost 13/20.
Doug Boggie and his team of Ian Wake, Bruce Andrews and Elaine Thorpe lost 5/35.
Dennis Throup and his team of Toby Wallace, Denise Hamilton and David Mcllfatrick lost 7/24.
Chris Deal and his team of Fred Scicluna, Wayne Hawken and Alex Miller lost 17/21.
Division three: Drouin (2) lost to Longwarry (2) 68/78
Terry Mcfadzean and his team of John Bignold, Dini Hone and Neil Bullen lost 18/19.
Rudy Kerkvliet, Peter Phillips, Neil Radford and Paul Delaney won 15/13.
Steven Barr and his team of Andy Kidd, Bob Campbell and David Wall lost 20/23.
Brian Thorpe and his team of Wayne Walsh, John Bickerdike and Matt Walker lost 15/23.
Division five: Drouin (3) defeated Trafalgar (3) 61/51
Mary Andrews and her team of Lloyd Smith, Barry Price and Glenda Jarred lost 17/24.
Bob Dickson and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Lesley Deal and Don Mowat won 23/11.
Dennis Daniels and his team of Irene Dawson, Margaret Rhodes and Bev Walsh won 21/16.
Division seven: Drouin won as a result of forfeit by Morwell
Gwen Price and her team of Peter McGrath, Helen Kerkvliet and Ron Douthie were winning 14/9.
Ian Haughton and his team of Brian Davey, Richard Joyner and Carmel Newlands were winning 18/6.
Midweek
Division one: Drouin lost to Trafalgar 54/66
Dennis Throup and his team of Col Jeffrey, Dini Hone and Dennis Hamilton won 22/21.
Chris Deal and his team of Ian Wake, Mary Firth and Ron Westrup won 22/17.
Bob Campbell and his team of John Bickerdike, Elaine Thorpe and Vince Mancarella lost 10/28.
Division two: Drouin (2) defeated Trafalgar (2) 72/53
Andre De Waele, Wayne Walsh, Bob Lowrie and Alan Fleming lost 15/25.
Brian Thorpe and his team of Neil Bullen, Russell Dawson and Wilma Rees won 34/6.
David McIlfatrick and his team of Mary Andrews, Grant Butler and Glenda Jarred won 23/22.
Division three: Drouin (3) defeated Churchill 65/52
Dennis Daniels and his team of David Wall, Lesley Deal and Bev Walsh lost 14/16.
Bob Dickson and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Billy Martin and Marie McDonald lost 21/25.
Rudy Kerkvliet and his team of Irene Dawson, Margaret Rhodes and Lorraine Fox won 30/11.
Division five: Drouin (4) lost to Morwell (4) 33/38
Steve Kennedy and his team of Brian Davey, Helen Kerkvliet and Peter McGrath lost 13/22.
Geoff Pattison and his team of Gwen Price, Ashley Rees and Bob Cole won 20/16.

