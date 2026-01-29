Division one disappointment for Drouin
Drouin's division five team recorded a strong win over Trafalgar on Saturday while the remaining three teams recorded losses and a win by forfeit.
Division one: Drouin lost to Longwarry 42/100
Gareth Rich and his team of Col Jeffrey, Peter Wallace and Vince Mancarella lost 13/20.
Doug Boggie and his team of Ian Wake, Bruce Andrews and Elaine Thorpe lost 5/35.
Dennis Throup and his team of Toby Wallace, Denise Hamilton and David Mcllfatrick lost 7/24.
Chris Deal and his team of Fred Scicluna, Wayne Hawken and Alex Miller lost 17/21.
Division three: Drouin (2) lost to Longwarry (2) 68/78
Terry Mcfadzean and his team of John Bignold, Dini Hone and Neil Bullen lost 18/19.
Rudy Kerkvliet, Peter Phillips, Neil Radford and Paul Delaney won 15/13.
Steven Barr and his team of Andy Kidd, Bob Campbell and David Wall lost 20/23.
Brian Thorpe and his team of Wayne Walsh, John Bickerdike and Matt Walker lost 15/23.
Division five: Drouin (3) defeated Trafalgar (3) 61/51
Mary Andrews and her team of Lloyd Smith, Barry Price and Glenda Jarred lost 17/24.
Bob Dickson and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Lesley Deal and Don Mowat won 23/11.
Dennis Daniels and his team of Irene Dawson, Margaret Rhodes and Bev Walsh won 21/16.
Division seven: Drouin won as a result of forfeit by Morwell
Gwen Price and her team of Peter McGrath, Helen Kerkvliet and Ron Douthie were winning 14/9.
Ian Haughton and his team of Brian Davey, Richard Joyner and Carmel Newlands were winning 18/6.
Midweek
Division one: Drouin lost to Trafalgar 54/66
Dennis Throup and his team of Col Jeffrey, Dini Hone and Dennis Hamilton won 22/21.
Chris Deal and his team of Ian Wake, Mary Firth and Ron Westrup won 22/17.
Bob Campbell and his team of John Bickerdike, Elaine Thorpe and Vince Mancarella lost 10/28.
Division two: Drouin (2) defeated Trafalgar (2) 72/53
Andre De Waele, Wayne Walsh, Bob Lowrie and Alan Fleming lost 15/25.
Brian Thorpe and his team of Neil Bullen, Russell Dawson and Wilma Rees won 34/6.
David McIlfatrick and his team of Mary Andrews, Grant Butler and Glenda Jarred won 23/22.
Division three: Drouin (3) defeated Churchill 65/52
Dennis Daniels and his team of David Wall, Lesley Deal and Bev Walsh lost 14/16.
Bob Dickson and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Billy Martin and Marie McDonald lost 21/25.
Rudy Kerkvliet and his team of Irene Dawson, Margaret Rhodes and Lorraine Fox won 30/11.
Division five: Drouin (4) lost to Morwell (4) 33/38
Steve Kennedy and his team of Brian Davey, Helen Kerkvliet and Peter McGrath lost 13/22.
Geoff Pattison and his team of Gwen Price, Ashley Rees and Bob Cole won 20/16.