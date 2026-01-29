Division one disappointment for Drouin

Drouin were handily beaten in division one on Saturday by Longwarry.

Drouin's division five team recorded a strong win over Trafalgar on Saturday while the remaining three teams recorded losses and a win by forfeit.

Division one: Drouin lost to Longwarry 42/100

Gareth Rich and his team of Col Jeffrey, Peter Wallace and Vince Mancarella lost 13/20.

Doug Boggie and his team of Ian Wake, Bruce Andrews and Elaine Thorpe lost 5/35.

Dennis Throup and his team of Toby Wallace, Denise Hamilton and David Mcllfatrick lost 7/24.

Chris Deal and his team of Fred Scicluna, Wayne Hawken and Alex Miller lost 17/21.

Division three: Drouin (2) lost to Longwarry (2) 68/78

Terry Mcfadzean and his team of John Bignold, Dini Hone and Neil Bullen lost 18/19.

Rudy Kerkvliet, Peter Phillips, Neil Radford and Paul Delaney won 15/13.

Steven Barr and his team of Andy Kidd, Bob Campbell and David Wall lost 20/23.

Brian Thorpe and his team of Wayne Walsh, John Bickerdike and Matt Walker lost 15/23.

Division five: Drouin (3) defeated Trafalgar (3) 61/51

Mary Andrews and her team of Lloyd Smith, Barry Price and Glenda Jarred lost 17/24.

Bob Dickson and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Lesley Deal and Don Mowat won 23/11.

Dennis Daniels and his team of Irene Dawson, Margaret Rhodes and Bev Walsh won 21/16.

Division seven: Drouin won as a result of forfeit by Morwell

Gwen Price and her team of Peter McGrath, Helen Kerkvliet and Ron Douthie were winning 14/9.

Ian Haughton and his team of Brian Davey, Richard Joyner and Carmel Newlands were winning 18/6.

Midweek

Division one: Drouin lost to Trafalgar 54/66

Dennis Throup and his team of Col Jeffrey, Dini Hone and Dennis Hamilton won 22/21.

Chris Deal and his team of Ian Wake, Mary Firth and Ron Westrup won 22/17.

Bob Campbell and his team of John Bickerdike, Elaine Thorpe and Vince Mancarella lost 10/28.

Division two: Drouin (2) defeated Trafalgar (2) 72/53

Andre De Waele, Wayne Walsh, Bob Lowrie and Alan Fleming lost 15/25.

Brian Thorpe and his team of Neil Bullen, Russell Dawson and Wilma Rees won 34/6.

David McIlfatrick and his team of Mary Andrews, Grant Butler and Glenda Jarred won 23/22.

Division three: Drouin (3) defeated Churchill 65/52

Dennis Daniels and his team of David Wall, Lesley Deal and Bev Walsh lost 14/16.

Bob Dickson and his team of Lyn Jeffrey, Billy Martin and Marie McDonald lost 21/25.

Rudy Kerkvliet and his team of Irene Dawson, Margaret Rhodes and Lorraine Fox won 30/11.

Division five: Drouin (4) lost to Morwell (4) 33/38

Steve Kennedy and his team of Brian Davey, Helen Kerkvliet and Peter McGrath lost 13/22.

Geoff Pattison and his team of Gwen Price, Ashley Rees and Bob Cole won 20/16.