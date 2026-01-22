Crows creep into top four

Ellinbank's Aaditya Varadharajan batted out an aggressive 87 to help them to a win over Catani on Saturday.

by Samuel Laffy

Trafalgar (9/152) def. by Longwarry (1/154)

An astonishing knock from Sam Pullen helped Longwarry leap into the top four on Saturday, with the Crows launching a rollicking run chase that saw them claim a nine-wicket win over Trafalgar.

In his first knock for Longwarry of the summer, the talented ball-striker signalled his intentions to aid the Crows' push for finals courtesy of a blistering 67 ball 90* that left the Trafalgar bowlers confounded as to how to prevent him from reaching – and clearing – the boundary.

Chasing the Ships' 8/152 and utilising his trademark stand-and-deliver approach, Pullen was particularly brutal on the bowling of Jackson Noonan (0/60 from 6) and Rhys Holdsworth (1/32 from 5), targeting the mid-wicket fence to great effect as he middled nigh on every ball he faced.

Together with Vidusha Hettiarachchige Don (27) and Yash Samarasinghe (29* from 24), Pullen's magnificent innings saw the Crows reach victory in just the 21st over, comfortably reaching 1/154.

Earlier in the day, Trafalgar began excellent intent, as Alex McKenna (29) worked the ball effectively through the field.

Aiden George (22 from 35) also looked at ease, but just as he looked to extend momentum, he failed to control a cut shot and was neatly caught.

Rhys Holdsworth (48 from 54) took the attack to Liam Webb and Samarasinghe, driving powerfully down the ground and hoicking a six over the square-leg fence, but Longwarry's wily off-spinner had the last laugh, removing Holdsworth before he could cause too much damage.

From here, Jonah Serong (4/14) merrily tore through the Trafalgan middle order, ensuring that the Crows were left a chaseable target. However, judging by Pullen's anarchic display, there was perhaps no total the Ships could have posted to deny Longwarry.



Drouin (1/93) def. Iona (92)

Bellbird Park was the scene for another dismal display from Iona as the Swamp Tigers endured another comprehensive defeat – this time to the tune of nine wickets against Drouin.

Liam Lenders (17 from 25) was – as is often the case – the lone bright spark for Iona with the bat, especially after Carter Davis (9 off 19) holed out to James Wilcock on the fence off Tom Brown's bowling. However, after Lenders departed – chipping a checked on-drive to mid-wicket – the Swamp Tigers crumbled.

Brown (4/16 from 8) enjoyed his afternoon out, with his ability to drift the ball and utilise clever changes of pace on full display.

Together with Simon Gardiner (2/11), Drouin stifled Iona across their entire innings, before bundling them out for 92 in the 38th over.

In reply, Damon Healy (39 from 31) set about quickly wrapping up the game. The Ionan attack frequently dropped short in their quest for wickets and Healy didn't let the chance to powerfully pull go begging.

Trevor Gardiner (45* from 42, including a massive slog-swept six) joined in the fun as the Hawks reached 1/93 in just the 12th over.

Western Park (5/160) def. Hallora (88)

With a number of past players in attendance for a premiership reunion – celebrating 25 years since the 2000/01 A grade flag and 10 years since winning divisions one, two, and three in 2015/16 – Western Park put on a show for the legends of their club on Saturday, claiming a 72-run win over Hallora that continued their unbeaten summer.

Although the Warriors began poorly after batting first – with Gavin Roulston notching a rare failure (bunting a back-of-a-length delivery to midwicket in the first over the day) and Greg Munro departing soon after – Western Park's unshakeable belief meant they knew a recovery effort was just around the corner.

Indeed, Joel Batson (64 from 107) and Sanjaya Gangodawila (57 off 85) combined for an exquisite third wicket stand that well and truly snatched the momentum back from the Kangaroos.

Aiden Phillips (2/17 off 8) and James Williams (2/32) did their best to restrict scoring, but Hallora knew a chase against Western Park's 5/160 would be tough.

However, few would have predicted the ease with which the Warriors defended their total, as the majority of the Kangaroos batters proved ineffectual.

Only Gamini Kumara, who compiled a tenacious 35, was able to have an impact, and once he departed (lofting a simple catch to Roulston from the bowling of Ellis Whiteford), Hallora fell away. Sam Batson (3/18) and Roulston (3/9) triggered a collapse that saw the Warriors dismiss the Kangaroos for 88, maintaining their endlessly impressive run of form.



Ellinbank (4/247) def. Catani (229)

In the final match of the round, Ellinbank kept touch with the top four thanks to an 18-run win over Catani in a thrilling contest, the Eagles sending a reminder to the rest of the competition that their finals aspirations are well and truly alive.

The Cats' attack – which has been a focal point of their ability to guts out wins over the summer – was comprehensively taken to by Ellinbank, with no bowler able to settle into a rhythm and build up pressure through sending down dot ball after dot ball.

This was largely due to the aggressive intent shown by Daniel Pandolfo (80 from 90) and Aaditya Varadharajan (87 off 89), with the duo's 160-run second wicket stand one of the more impressive across the entirety of the WDCA season.

Pandolfo targeted the short straight boundaries – displaying exquisite timing to send the ball racing across the turf to the fence – and also slog-swept to great effect, whilst Varadharajan used his feet superbly, as well as powerfully hitting on the up.

Thomas Keily (36* from 25) applied the finishing touches to the innings as the Eagles reached 4/247 from their 40 overs.

However, on a surface that rewarded aggressive intent, Ellinbank knew they would have to be at their best to seal the win.

The Catani top order did all they could to launch from the get go, with Liam Adams (16 from 22) cutting firmly through the point region, Cody Miller (47 off 40) opening the face of his bat and scything the ball through the off-side, and Ned Harrison (62 from 55) powerfully slog-sweeping against the slower bowlers.

However, Varadharajan was able to make important breakthroughs – having Harrison and Eli Richards both stumped – and from there Curtis Howell (4/31) was able to induce a number of mistakes from the lower order.

His haul ensured the Cats couldn't maintain the scoring rate required, and they were dismissed for 229 in the 39th over.