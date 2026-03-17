Crows cap off fairytale run

Longwarry came from fourth place on the ladder to take premiership honours in the weekend's grand final. The team is (back, from left) Lachlan Willis, Scott Kelly, Cole Cook (man of the match), Sarosh Ali, Shaun Eckhardt, Jason Comley, Will Hameeteman, (front, from left) Rohail Rafat, Isaac Carney, Heath Darcy, Zac Wright (captain), Fintan Fox and Tyson Venn.

by Samuel Laffy

Longwarry (224) def. Ellinbank (171)

Heath Darcy's staggering assault on Ellinbank's bowlers inspired Longwarry to a 53-run win over Ellinbank in the division three Grand Final, as the weight of runs on the board was once again a feature.

The talented ball-striker's ability to reach – and clear – the boundary dismantled an Eagles attack that was fresh from the high of embarrassing Western Park in the semi-final.

And in the end Darcy's astonishing knock of 80 (that came from just 62 balls) was the clear difference between the two sides as the game reached its conclusion on Sunday.

Early in the Crows' innings, Timothee Mashado (2/21 from 12.5) continued his excellent run of form – removing the dangerous Isaac Carney without scoring – whilst Harmanpreet Singh (0/17 off 12) maintained a parsimonious approach that stifled the run rate.

However, Scott Kelly (48 from 61) wasted little time in attacking once he strode to the crease, with a flurry of boundaries flowing from his blade, and together with Darcy, the duo soon had Ellinbank on the back foot.

All in all, Darcy struck four monstrous sixes – alongside nine other blitzkrieged blasts – with his ability ascertain length and punish the bowlers when they strayed spectacular in nature.

It wasn't all one-way traffic as Daniel Martini (3/47 from 14) and Sam Ferguson (3/38 off 8) applied the brakes following the departure of Kelly and Darcy.

But whilst the Longwarry lower order couldn't fully capitalise on their early advantage, their eventual total of 224 was nothing to be sniffed at.

The Eagles began their pursuit in a steady manner, with Chris Pallot (24 from 46) and Jaxon Cook (21 off 71) recognising that the longer they spent at the crease the easier runs would flow in the back half of the innings.

Martini (19 from 31) was also effective in his stay, but Ellinbank would eventually rue the fact that none of their top order could compile an innings of magnitude, as Cole Cook's clinical display with ball-in-hand reaped the benefits.

Mashado (48* from 114) attempted to rectify the Eagles' innings, but Cook's probing meant the all-rounder lacked requisite support to properly launch a rescue mission.

The seamer snared the first four wickets to fall and then returned late in the piece to seal the deal, rapidly running through the lower order to finish with the sublime figures of 7/48 from 21.5 overs.

His wicket-taking ways saw Longwarry dismiss their opponents for 171 in the 64th over, capping off an incredible end to the summer that saw them sneak into the top four and claim comprehensive wins in both the semi-final and grand final.