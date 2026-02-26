Community music extravaganza at Forecourt Friday





Get ready for a community music extravaganza tonight at Forecourt Friday!

Held at the West Gippsland Arts Centre, Forecourt Friday is a free, family-friendly music event series that supports local musicians and offers an exciting experience for audience members of all ages.

Friday's event will kick off at 5:15pm, with a free kids arts workshop run by Jo Draisma, before Niels Bijl leads a community music extravaganza. Afterwards R&B soul band the Hip Pockets will be joined by "the biggest rock horn section ever" to perform a variety of hits.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camp chairs and picnic blankets and are recommended to support Warragul's local restaurants by ordering takeaway and enjoying it in the forecourt.

The arts centre bar will be open and BYO alcohol is not permitted. In the event of rain, the festivities will continue inside the venue. The event is set to conclude at 8:30.

The Forecourt Friday event is free, however, attendees are encouraged to RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/share/18RBbwQeEk/