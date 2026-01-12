Classic finals at Warragul bowls

Warragul Bowling Club mens pairs champions Peter Gallasch (right) and Paul Simmons.

Warragul Bowling Club held its men's and women's pairs finals on Sunday in ideal weather conditions.

The men's final saw Peter Gallasch and Paul Simmons playing David Gatewood and Des Stephens, while the women's final saw Gaye Renn and Lyn Morrison against Linda McCoy and Glynis Mitchell.

Peter and Paul got off to a good start with one and two. David and Des then got a run on with one, four and three to lead 8/3.

But as it can happen in these games Peter and Paul bounced back with a five on the next end to level the scores.

Shots were shared over the next six ends with both teams getting four shots to see the scores still level at 12 all.

Peter and Paul got one on the 13th end, then David and Des got three to lead by two with one end to play.

Paul played two great bowls on the 15th end to hold two, and skippers Peter and David had two bowls each to change the head. But neither changed the head, so an extra end had to be played.

David and Des held shot, but Paul played a brilliant bowl to claim shot five centimetres off the jack.

David and Des attacked with their last three bowls, while Peter stayed away from the head, and this saw Peter and Paul win 16/15 in an enthralling game of bowls.

The women's final saw an even start with Linda and Glynis leading 3/2 after four ends.

Gaye and Lyn then got two, three and one shots over the next three ends to take a handy 8/3 lead. Linda and Glynis got two singles to trail 5/8, then Gaye and Lyn got a one to lead by four.

Linda and Glynis got four ones on the next four ends to level the scores at nine all.

The last end saw Glynis draw a shot within about 10 centimetres of the jack, and it stayed there for the remainder of the end to see Linda and Glynis win by one shot.

These were two brilliant finals that both went down to the very end, and all eight players are to be congratulated on their fine efforts.

The players appreciated the sizeable crowd who came along to witness the two games.