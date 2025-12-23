Christmas cheer on the greens

The greens of Neerim District Bowling Club were a sea of red and white as social bowlers celebrated the last game before the Christmas break.

Danielle and Barry Smethurst bowl in their inflatable gingerbread man and Santa outfits at Neerim District bowls.

Embracing the festive spirit, many teams traded their weekly uniform for something with a Christmas theme.



At the conclusion of the 10-end matches, bowlers keenly contested a nearest the ditch competition. Even the gingerbread man stepped up to have a bowl!

The second season of "Sip N Bowls" - or SNB2 - at Neerim features 14 teams. After completing the 13-round season, finals playoffs will commence in late February.