Christmas cheer on the greens
The greens of Neerim District Bowling Club were a sea of red and white as social bowlers celebrated the last game before the Christmas break.
Embracing the festive spirit, many teams traded their weekly uniform for something with a Christmas theme.
At the conclusion of the 10-end matches, bowlers keenly contested a nearest the ditch competition. Even the gingerbread man stepped up to have a bowl!
The second season of "Sip N Bowls" - or SNB2 - at Neerim features 14 teams. After completing the 13-round season, finals playoffs will commence in late February.