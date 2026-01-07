Sport Champions hit the greens Strzelecki Bowls Region held its “Champion of Champions” events over the weekend at Newborough Bowling Club. West Gippsland clubs were strongly represented but, unfortunately, didn’t walk away with the win. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published January 07, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Neerim District champion Mick Talbot competes in the opening round of the Champion of Champions event on Saturday. Updated January 07, 2026 3:00 pm | a few seconds ago Link copied! Copy failed!