Wednesday, 7 January 2026
Champions hit the greens

Strzelecki Bowls Region held its “Champion of Champions” events over the weekend at Newborough Bowling Club. West Gippsland clubs were strongly represented but, unfortunately, didn’t walk away with the win.

Neerim District champion Mick Talbot competes in the opening round of the Champion of Champions event on Saturday.
