Chairo dives in

Year six student Louie Harrison was proudly supporting Flynn house.

A cloudy start to the day didn't deter the spirits of participants at Chairo's middle school swimming carnival, held recently at the Drouin pool for students in years five to eight from the Drouin, Leongatha and Traralgon campuses.

The sun emerged by mid-morning, and house and campus-coloured gazebos helped create a festive mood. Visiting mums, dads, grandparents and supportive siblings all contributed to this excellent annual community-building event.

Elliot house went back-to-back by winning the overall team score. The 'big splash' and 'raft relay' activities were a highlight for many, while spontaneous outbreaks of line dancing energised the pool concourse.

No fewer than 12 records (including two relays) were broken on the day.

Individuals breaking (in some cases smashing) previous records were siblings Neille Van Aswegen and Leila Van Aswegen (three each), Righardt Nel (two) and Alby Harrison and Kaylee Williams (one each).

The records broken had all been set between 14 and 28 years ago, with a Liddell relay team obliterating a 1998 record by 22 seconds.