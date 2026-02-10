Cats continue on in division five

Catani remain atop the division five table following a crushing 103-run win over Neerim District.

by Samuel Laffy

Catani (4/182) def. Neerim District (9/79)

Catani continued their impressive run of form on Saturday, with the Cats taking home a comfortable 103-run win over Neerim District that saw them maintain their standing atop the division five table.

Matt Coleman (a patient 51*) and Cameron Wagstaff (a boundary-laden 55*) did the bulk of the damage for Catani – taking advantage of some wayward bowling late in the piece – and the duo's efforts helped the Cats post 4/182 from their allotted overs.

Perhaps recognising that attempting to chase down such a hefty total may result in a curtailed innings, the Stags instead adopted an approach of crease occupation, with many in their squad enjoying quality time in the middle.

Francis Fleming (19 off 72) and Russell Tomlin (20 from 40) stood out amongst the batters, as Neerim made their way to 79 before being dismissed in the 35th over.



Western Park (6/165) def. Hallora (151)

The Halloran squad may have been slightly undermanned due to an international tour by Blackbridge CC, but considering the recent form of Western Park even a full-strength XI might not have been enough, with the Warriors taking home a 14-run win.

Following a venue swap, Western Park took advantage of the larger dimensions of the Western Park Reserve, with the likes of Oli Hilton (30 from 44), James Campbell (39 off 47) and Rich Kelly (30*) maintaining a steady flow of runs across their allotted overs.

Troy Nieuwerth (2/18 from 7) and Angus Riley (2/10 off 5) did their best to restrict scoring, but Western Park nonetheless posted an intimidating total of 6/165.

Jack Jarred (22 from 14) made a rollicking start to the Halloran chase, and Glenn Barnes (21 off 29) looked in equally fine form, but both were undone by some stellar bowling from Vipin Vyas (4/10).

Some late hitting from the Kangaroos briefly threatened to spoil the Warriors' day, but Raman Gautam (2/28) and Dayne O'Dwyer (2/12) held their nerve to dismiss Hallora for 151 in the 35th over.

The win wasn't without drama however, as Ben Laffy suffered an injury that could see the belligerent ball-striker sidelined in the run home to finals. Western Park faithful will no doubt keenly track his recovery in the coming weeks.



Drouin (164) def. by Yarragon (7/220)

Scores not available at time of writing.



Iona (4/233) def. Longwarry (101)

Scores not available at time of writing.