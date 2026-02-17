Cats clinch premiership thriller

Catani was crowned division one one-day premiers on Sunday. The team is (back, from left) Matt Coleman (13th man), Eli Richards, Mitch Gregson, Cody Miller, Coby Podd, Liam Adams, Dan Glover, (front, from left) Caleb Allport (12th man), Ned Harrison, Daniel Vela, Cam Brown (captain), James Vela (player of the match) and Riley McDonald.

by Samuel Laffy

Western Park (9/188) def. by Catani (6/191)

Whilst their post-Christmas form hasn't inspired confidence from the Catani faithful, the Cats clinched a nail-biting win in the division one one-day grand final in a rollercoaster encounter against Western Park.

Recognising the value that the Western Park Reserve has for those brave enough to attack, Catani knew if they could disrupt the rhythm of the normally miserly Warriors outfit it would provide them with the greatest chance of victory.

Liam Adams (30 from 54 including some powerful scythes through the off-side) and Ned Harrison (28 off 48) laid the early foundations, and the stage was set for a Vela double-act that catapulted the Cats into a position of strength.

Daniel (48 off 63) delivered a spritely knock, whilst James (54 from 48) was the more openly aggressive of the pair, consistently walking down the wicket to hit on the up through the off-side, with their approach against the pace of Kade Burns (1/52) and Sam Batson (1/43) paying dividends.

Western Park's fielding didn't help the cause as a host of chances went down over the course of the afternoon.

However, whilst 6/191 was a formidable total, it was made on a ground with a reputation for being immensely difficult to defend on.

Gavin Roulston (23 off 40) looked to take an equally audacious approach against the Catani bowlers, but the Warriors' progress was stymied by a brilliant spell of 3/16 from Riley McDonald.

The seamer removed Roulston (caught off an ill-advised back-foot aerial drive), Sanjaya Gangodawila (caught behind second ball off a delivery that moved late to kiss the edge), and Zane Harper to have the scoreboard reading 5/66.

However, Sam Batson (73 from 71) and Ellis Whiteford (42 off 58) took advantage of the spread field to work a multitude of rapidly run ones and twos which saw their partnership unexpectedly blossom.

Their 92-run sixth wicket stand looked set to seal the deal for Western Park, but with the equation at a run-a-ball for the final few overs, the pressure began to rise.

Whiteford was removed edging behind from Daniel Glover (2/46), and amidst the chaos of the 'death overs' Henry Allsop has his stumps disturbed and Burns was found short of his ground.

With seven required from the final over, the ball was thrown to Mitch Gregson – who had been dispatched for 14 from his solitary over for the day – and to raucous celebration from onlookers removed Batson when victory was just one shot away.

Jack Walsh and Ed Dieu were then unable to connect adequately from the remaining deliveries, Western Park restricted to 9/188.