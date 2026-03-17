Cats claim flag thriller

Catani claimed the division five flag on the second last ball of the day. Very happy with the win are (back, from left) Ross Brewer, Danny Parsons, Matt Coleman (captain), Jack Brewer, Angus Rose, Bryan Hales, Cam Wagstaff (player of the match), Simon Finger, Jackson Peacock, Archie Purvis, David Purvis, (front, from left) Campbell Hales, Duane Peacock, Josh Bennetts, Caleb Allport, Claire Finger and Hudson Shanks.

by Samuel Laffy

Catani (9/127) def. Hallora (124)

Having pulled off a nail-biting victory over Western Park in the final over of the match in the semi-final, Catani once again provided palpitations for onlookers in the grand final against Hallora, with the Cats snatching a one-wicket win off the second last ball of the division five decider.

The Kangaroos' boundary-hitting had been a feature of the 2025/26 season and several of their usual suspects made an impact after they batted firs.

Glenn Barnes (31 from 41) and Darren Humphrey (a rollicking 23-ball 35) both managed to find – and clear – the boundary with aplomb in the early part of the innings.

However, Bryan Hales (2/44 from 7) and Cameron Wagstaff (2/26 off 4) made regular incisions through the middle overs to stymie the Halloran assault.

It came as no surprise as Catani's ability to induce mistakes from opposition batters had helped them notch a prolonged unbeaten streak throughout the summer, and when Angus Rose (2/10) and Matt Coleman (2/3 from 3.5) bundled out the Kangaroos' tail it capped off a collapse of 7/39 that saw Hallora dismissed for 124.

They perhaps were left to rue the fact they had seven unused overs in their innings come game's end.

Coleman (23 from 60) and Josh Bennetts (20 off 50) combined for a watchful 49-run opening stand, and from that position of strength it seemed as though the Cats might romp to victory.

Paul Bridges-Black (3/17 off 7) removed the opening pair however - and had Archie Purvis smartly stumped amongst his haul - to induce an opening, and the Catani line-up began to show signs of nerves.

Wagstaff (37* from 34) maintained an aggressive intent, but his teammates in the lower order delivered scant support as Troy Nieuwerth (2/15) and Barnes (3/6) ran riot.

Hudson Shanks and Jack Brewer both had their stumps cartwheeled in the closing stages of the run chase, leaving Campbell Hales with the long walk to the middle knowing that the premiership rested on his shoulders.

The youngster may well have expected his services wouldn't be required as the match drew to a close, but to raucous celebration from his teammates smote a boundary to seal grand ginal glory, seeing Catani through to victory at 9/127.