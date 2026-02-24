Cars stolen

A black 2022 Kia Carnival was reported stolen from the driveway of a house in Bushy Park Crt, Drouin last week.

The theft occurred between 6pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday. The vehicle, valued at about $70,000, was located in Hague Crt, Drouin at 8:10am on Wednesday morning.

In a separate incident, a car was reported stolen from the driveway of a house in Longwarry Rd, Drouin in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police allege an offender entered the house and stole the keys to a blue Ford Focus. Police said it was possible the house was unlocked.

The victim was inside asleep at the time of the offence and noticed the car was gone when they woke at 7am.

The vehicle was located later the same day near Drouin Cemetery.