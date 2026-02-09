Can you help plan Lardner school's 150th?

Photo by Belinda Fewings / Unsplash

Would you be interested in attending a 150th celebration of Lardner Primary School?

Former student June Harvey (nee Goodwill) is seeking community interest for a "back to" style celebration to mark the significant milestone. If sufficient feedback is gained from ex-students, staff and community, she will work to establish a committee to plan the event.

June, who was a student from 1936 to 1943, believed she was one of the oldest living former students.

She said the original Lardner State School, No 1711, was opened in April 1876 to cater for the largely farming district.

In her seven years, it offered grades one to eight and had between 20 to 30 students. She had one teacher across those years - Mr Joseph Hare - who taught all students in one classroom. However, sewing mistresses would attend for afternoon lessons.

Her memories include girls never being able to join the boys for cricket games, making daisy chains in the grass and the little school building sitting in the middle of the current Burnt Store Rd site.

"It seemed so big then," June reflected.

The current Lardner and District Primary School was established in 1994 through the merger of Lardner, Tetoora Road, Hallora and Warragul West primary schools.

June urged anyone keen to attend or help plan a 150th celebration to get into contact.

Aiming to hold the celebration in the Lardner Public Hall later in the year, she believed five to six people could organise the event.

If you wish to assist, provide feedback or have Lardner school stories to share, contact June Harvey on 5625 1589.