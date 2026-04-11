Camera car damaged

A Victoria Police traffic camera car sustained around $2000 damage following an incident on Princes Fwy, Yarragon last Tuesday.

Police allege the camera car was parked in the eastbound lane of the freeway when a vehicle pulled over in front of the car, then reversed into it, causing damage.

Police said the officer in the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.