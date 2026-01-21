Buln Buln batters Garfield-Tynong

Buln Buln's Dane Hammond gets forward for a defensive shot during the Lyrebirds' dominant division four win over Garfield-Tynong on Saturday.

by Samuel Laffy

Buln Buln (8/232) def. Garfield-Tynong (9/73)

Buln Buln maintained their standing as premiership favourites in division four on the weekend, with the Lyrebirds taking home a dominant 159-run win over Garfield-Tynong.

It was a 116-run opening stand that set the tone for the day, with Tyler Steenholdt (50 from 45) and Joe Sheehan (68 off 59 including a volley of powerfully struck boundaries) causing endless headaches for the Titans' attack.

Ash Zinnow (3/35) did his best to stymie Buln Buln's scoring, but at the end of 40 overs the Lyrebirds posted an intimidating 8/232.

In reply, Duane Horsburgh patiently saw off some challenging bowling from Max Steenholdt (1/7 from 6) but was unable to accelerate further and Charlie Lindau (2/8) maintained a consistent line-and-length approach to see Garfield-Tynong restricted to just 73.



Ellinbank (3/142) def. Jindivick (211)

Over at Lardner Recreation Reserve, Ellinbank snatched a 31-run win over Jindivick in a high-scoring contest, with the diminutive dimensions of the venue ensuring a challenging day for bowlers.

Michael Masterson (61) notched a gritty half-century at the top of the order for the Eagles, but the veteran's contribution was overshadowed by some lusty hitting from Lochlan May, as the all-rounder notched a maiden century.

Launching a blitzkrieg of 15 fours and four sixes, May's assault left the Jumping Jacks scratching their heads and seemingly without a hope of dismissing him, and his 122* lifted Ellinbank to 3/242.

Jindivick weren't without a hope in their pursuit though, as the Ellinbank bowlers found it equally difficult to dry up scoring rates early.

However, the Eagles had Jake Webb waiting to take the ball and once handed the Kookaburra he proceeded to dismantle the Jindivick middle and lower order.

Snaring an astonishing 7/27, Webb's haul helped dismiss the Jumping Jacks for 211 in the 40th over.



Drouin (7/157) def. Western Park (156)

In the final division four encounter of the round, Drouin were able to edge out Western Park in a close contest at Bellbird second oval, with the Hawks notching a successful run chase on the back of a sterling half-century from Lochie Downie.

Set a somewhat challenging target of 156 – a total made possible for the Warriors thanks to a wonderful 64-run last wicket stand between Ben Hannan (a boundary-laden 46) and Aden Gilbert (20*) – Drouin's chase began promisingly as Sam Barwick (26) and Downie (66*) added 44 for the opening stand.

Adin Short (23, including two sixes) continued the attack but just as it seemed that Western Park were headed for a hefty defeat, Lukas Black (2/17) and Gilbert (3/25) ran riot.

A flurry of wickets saw some nerves amongst the Hawks camp, but Downie was unperturbed and his unbeaten innings helped Drouin claim victory in the 37th over.