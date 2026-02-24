Bobcat joyride causes damage

A joyride on a bobcat on February 13 resulted in significant criminal damage to a house under construction in Warragul.

Police allege a 28-year-old Morwell man entered the construction site in North Rd at 9:45pm on Friday and started a bobcat that had been left on site with the keys inside.

The bobcat was allegedly driven out of the site, causing $75,000 damage to the carport and side of the house and $5000 damage to the vehicle.

The offender was located and arrested shortly after the incident. He was charged with criminal damage and theft of a motor vehicle.

The man was remanded in custody.