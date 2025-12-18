Black family lights it up in division four
by Samuel Laffy
Jindivick (63) def. by Western Park (9/207)
It was a stellar day for the Black family in division four for Western Park, with the father-son duo of Craig and Lukas wreaking havoc against Jindivick.
Pulling on the pads for the first time in over a decade, Craig was rusty early in his knock – with nary a ball finding the middle of his bat – but once he settled, he began to unfurl some classic back-foot punches and lusty lofted drives.
The Jumping Jacks attack did their level best to restrict the veteran, and a skied leg side hoick on 98 looked like it might provide a heartbreaking finish to his innings.
But, in the next over, Black struck a powerful drive to the mid-off fence, reaching 103 as Western Park posted 9/207.
Not wanting to be outshone, Lukas Black then decimated the Jindivick top and middle order, attacking the stumps and reaping the benefits on his way to a maiden five-wicket haul – finishing with 5/15 as the Jumping Jacks were dismissed for 63.
Garfield-Tynong (6/101) def. by Drouin (2/105)
Meanwhile, Drouin notched a dominant eight-wicket win over Garfield-Tynong.
Angus Hales (3/7 from 8) and Chris McCallum (1/19) proved particularly hard to handle for the Titans' batters, and they were never able to comfortably counterattack, with the run rate reduced to a crawl.
Mark Bowman (26) tried to inspire scoring, but Garfield-Tynong could still only post 6/101 from their 40 overs.
In reply, the Hawks took advantage of some wayward bowling from Isaac Cornell (who sent down a staggering 14 wides and no balls) to reach 2/105 in just the 23rd over.
Kye Osseweyer (24) and Jake Harper (23) were the standout performers with the bat.
Hallora (7/192) def. Buln Buln (184)
In the final match-up of the round, Steven Fox's blitzkrieged 51-ball 75* helped Hallora snatch an upset eight-run win over ladder leaders Buln Buln.
His powerful knock helped the Kangaroos post 7/192, and despite a 40-ball 59 from Tyler Steenholdt and 36 from Ricky McKerrow, the regular fall of wickets triggered by a brilliant haul of 5/15 from Troy Nieuwerth saw the Lyrebirds dismissed for 184 in the 36th over.