Black family lights it up in division four

The Black family had a day to remember for Western Park as Craig Black notched 103 with the bat and his son Lukas five wickets with the ball.

by Samuel Laffy

Jindivick (63) def. by Western Park (9/207)

It was a stellar day for the Black family in division four for Western Park, with the father-son duo of Craig and Lukas wreaking havoc against Jindivick.

Pulling on the pads for the first time in over a decade, Craig was rusty early in his knock – with nary a ball finding the middle of his bat – but once he settled, he began to unfurl some classic back-foot punches and lusty lofted drives.

The Jumping Jacks attack did their level best to restrict the veteran, and a skied leg side hoick on 98 looked like it might provide a heartbreaking finish to his innings.

But, in the next over, Black struck a powerful drive to the mid-off fence, reaching 103 as Western Park posted 9/207.

Not wanting to be outshone, Lukas Black then decimated the Jindivick top and middle order, attacking the stumps and reaping the benefits on his way to a maiden five-wicket haul – finishing with 5/15 as the Jumping Jacks were dismissed for 63.

Garfield-Tynong (6/101) def. by Drouin (2/105)

Meanwhile, Drouin notched a dominant eight-wicket win over Garfield-Tynong.

Angus Hales (3/7 from 8) and Chris McCallum (1/19) proved particularly hard to handle for the Titans' batters, and they were never able to comfortably counterattack, with the run rate reduced to a crawl.

Mark Bowman (26) tried to inspire scoring, but Garfield-Tynong could still only post 6/101 from their 40 overs.

In reply, the Hawks took advantage of some wayward bowling from Isaac Cornell (who sent down a staggering 14 wides and no balls) to reach 2/105 in just the 23rd over.

Kye Osseweyer (24) and Jake Harper (23) were the standout performers with the bat.

Hallora (7/192) def. Buln Buln (184)

In the final match-up of the round, Steven Fox's blitzkrieged 51-ball 75* helped Hallora snatch an upset eight-run win over ladder leaders Buln Buln.

His powerful knock helped the Kangaroos post 7/192, and despite a 40-ball 59 from Tyler Steenholdt and 36 from Ricky McKerrow, the regular fall of wickets triggered by a brilliant haul of 5/15 from Troy Nieuwerth saw the Lyrebirds dismissed for 184 in the 36th over.