B grade champs

Warragul Bowling Club 2025/26 ladies B grade champion Bianca Sheehan (left) with runner-up Age Percy.

Warragul Bowling Club held its B grade championship finals on Sunday in ideal weather conditions, except for the strong easterly wind, and with a good crowd of spectators in attendance.

The men's final was between Bernie McIntosh and Tony Wynd, while the women's final was between Adrienne (Age) Percy and Bianca Sheehan.

The first four ends of the men's event went to Tony with three ones and a two before Bernie got two and one to trail 3/5.

Tony won the next three ends to take a handy 10/3 lead. Bernie then got a run on with five of the next seven ends to trail 10/13.

Tony broke away again with one and three, then Bernie answered with one and three. Bernie got four shots to two over the next four ends, and all of a sudden he was only one shot down – 18/19.

But Tony steadied at this point with a maximum four on the 25th end, followed by three on the next to claim the title 26/18.

The women's final saw Bianca get the first two shots, then Age got 13 shots to just one over the next seven ends to take a 13/3 lead.

Bianca claimed three shots on the 10th end then Age won the next four to take a huge 18/6 lead. Bianca got eight shots to three over the eight ends to trail 14/21.

Age got one and was holding four shots and game on the 24th end before Bianca played a brilliant bowl to get shot and stay in the match at 15/22.

The impact of that end swung the momentum of the game and Bianca got the next seven shots to bridge the gap to 20/22.

Age got one, Bianca got one, Age got one then Bianca got three to see the scores level at 24 all.

In what would be the last end, the first two bowls were nervous ones before Bianca put a bowl about 10 centimetres off the jack. Age was in the area with her last three bowls but couldn't quite get the shot, which saw Bianca win the final 25/24.