Tuesday, 24 February 2026
Subscribe
Advertising banner
News

Attempted burglary at sports facility

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a sports facility in Burke St, Warragul over the weekend.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Attempted burglary at sports facility

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a sports facility in Burke St, Warragul over the weekend.
The incident occurred between 4pm on Saturday and 7:15am on Sunday at the Geoff Watt athletics track.
Police allege offenders attempted to pry a keypad from the wall of the brick building before moving to a window, damaging the window guard and smashing the glass. They failed to gain entry.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.

Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos
Advertising banner