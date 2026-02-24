Attempted burglary at sports facility

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a sports facility in Burke St, Warragul over the weekend.

The incident occurred between 4pm on Saturday and 7:15am on Sunday at the Geoff Watt athletics track.

Police allege offenders attempted to pry a keypad from the wall of the brick building before moving to a window, damaging the window guard and smashing the glass. They failed to gain entry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.