Aga is first female skip

The first female to skip a team at Thorpdale Bowling Club, Aga Kozlowska (left) stands with her winning rink (from left) Alan "Macca" McLure, Ross "Pep" Pethybridge and Rebecca Jennings. They won 22-16.

History was made at Thorpdale Bowling Club on Saturday.

It came when Aga Kozlowska took to the green after being named skip of one of the division three rinks. It marked the first time a female had been given the role as skip, despite women playing in teams for many years.

Aga was the skip of one of two successful rinks on the day, much to the delight of not only Aga's team but the whole club.

Aga recently won the club's women's singles championship against Belinda Smith.

It followed Aga being runner-up last season.