Acting ceo remains to June

Baw Baw Shire's acting chief executive officer term will be extended to June.

Councillors last week extended Sally Jones' position, closing Wednesday's meeting to consider the confidential agenda item.

Mayor Kate Wilson later announced the extension to June 30, allowing chief executive officer Tilla Buden time to focus on breast cancer treatment and recovery.

"Council remains committed to supporting Tilla as she focuses on her health and I am confident we have made an interim appointment that will keep council operations in good stead until she is able to commence the role," Ms Wilson said.

Offering a wealth of local government experience, Ms Jones joined Baw Baw Shire in the acting ceo role on January 6 - making her the organisation's fifth temporary leader in 12 months.

"Sally has hit the ground running since coming on board in early January and is proving her able support to council in the delivery of our council plan and a strong focus on community service," Ms Wilson said. "Sally and Tilla are connecting and collaborating during this period, and providing the organisation with strong leadership and support."

Council opted to close the meeting to consider Ms Jones' employment on the grounds it involved personal information.