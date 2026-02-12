100 years after the fires

On the 100th anniversary of bushfire destroying much of the Noojee township, local historians will lead a commemoration of displays, stories and a mill site visit this Saturday.

The commemoration, led by the Neerim-Noojee Forest Interest Group, will include the launch of a special 1926 bushfire exhibition at Noojee Heritage Railway Station Precinct, a visit to Worlley's Mill and an afternoon of remarkable stories at Powelltown Hall.

The visit to Worlley's Mill will be especially moving, with forest and light railway historian Peter Evans delving into the tragic events on the site where 14 people died.

Known in those times as the Great Fires of 1926, these devastating bushfires led to deaths, widespread property damage and untold flow on effects to families, forest, farmland and communities.

Interested people are welcome to join in any or all of the three events scheduled for the centenary commemoration on February 14.

The Noojee and District Historical Society's 1926 bushfire exhibition will be launched in the Louvre Carriage Van within the heritage precinct at 1pm. Forest and bushfire historian Peter McHugh will lead the exploration of the fires and the long-lasting consequences.

Mr Evans will provide a presentation at Worlley's Mill at 2.30pm. The mill is located on Bunyip Rd near the headwaters of the Bunyip River.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool from Noojee. The drive includes 15 minutes on the sealed Powelltown Rd and a further 20 minutes via Turner, Learmonth Creek and Bunyip roads. They are described as gravel but good two-wheel drive forest roads. The 200m walk to the site is via a gentle slope on uneven ground.

At 4pm, people can discover more about the 1926 bushfires with the two historians at Powelltown Hall. The remarkable story of Florrie Hodges and the history of dugouts will feature.

Afternoon tea will be available via gold coin donation.

Organisers will cancel the commemoration events if there are local fires of concern or the fire danger rating is beyond high.

For more information, contact Wally on 0409 146 576.