What is a battery Energy Storage System?

A BESS is an energy storage system that uses a group of batteries to store electrical energy.

The system stores excess, or unused, energy from within the electricity system to be returned back into the electricity system on-demand to households and businesses when there's not enough power available - often at night or when it's hot or cold and demand for power is high.

BESS facilities aim to provide stability to the electricity system and reduce the risk of widespread power outages. They can provide power in a fraction of a second when there is a disruption to the electricity system.

BESS technology use a lithium-ion cell battery type known as Lithium Iron Phosphate.

The facilities are typically containerised, modular systems that can be configured based on specific site and capacity requirements.