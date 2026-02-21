WGAC's daylight season is here

Above: Australian music legend, Keith Potger is set to visit Warragul on September 11 to celebrate an incredible 60 years of The Seekers.

The 2026 daylight season at the West Gippsland Arts Centre kicks off next month and is set to brighten Fridays with some fantastic entertainment.

The program includes eight shows throughout the year, starting with "Sun Rising - The Birth of Rock & Roll" on Friday, March 27.

"Sun Rising" is a critically acclaimed, five-star production that brilliantly relives the legendary music and stories from the birthplace of rock and roll, featuring the songs from the best performers of Memphis, Tennessee.

Returning to the daylight program by popular demand this year are local talents, The McCaffery Family, on August 7. Their show, "All You Need Is Love" is a heart-lifting celebration of music and joy.

Also on the daylight season lineup is Australian music legend, Keith Potger who will visit Warragul on September 11 to celebrate an incredible 60 years of The Seekers.

Other shows in the daylight season lineup include "Dahlin! It's the Jeanne Little Show" on May 1, "Top of the World with Melissa Langton and Mark Jones" on June 5, "Tea For Two with Queenie Van De Zandt" on October 9, Royal Australian Navy Band's "Last Night of the Proms" on November 13 and will wrap up on December 4 with "Santa Claus is Coming to Town".

Complimentary tea and coffee will be served before all daylight performances.

Members' tickets are priced at $12, concession tickets at $20, groups of eight or more are $18 each and full price tickets are $25.

Tickets can be purchased at www.wgac.com.au, by phone at 03 5624 2456, or in person on the corner of Smith and Albert Streets, Warragul between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.