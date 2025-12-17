WDCA under 13s march on

An unbeaten 51 runs from Lenny Barake at the top of the order helped Warragul and District's under 13s side to a strong win over Leongatha and District, maintaining their perfect record. Photograph courtesy of Marie VanHaigh.

The Warragul and District Cricket Association under 13s representative side has booked their place in the Gippsland Cricket League 2025/26 decider following a nine-wicket win over Leongatha and District on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl under gloomy Drouin skies, Warragul and District put on a wonderfully team bowling and fielding display, dismissing Leongatha for just 85 from 31.2 overs.

In reply, Warragul passed the required total in under 18 overs.

After a generous Leongatha agreed to bowl their full complement of 40 overs, Warragul finished on 4/173.

Lenny Barake (Western Park) again led the way with an unbeaten half century before retiring, Fraser Rose (Garfield-Tynong) also contributed once again with 25 not out.

Warragul will now travel east to take on Bairnsdale on January 18, but regardless of that result a grand final berth has been secured.

Meanwhile it was heartbreak for Warragul and District's under 15s side, going down to Leongatha by just one wicket in a thrilling finish.

Still searching for their first win of the tournament, Warragul batted first and finished 6/144 from their 50 overs.

Remy Butler (Drouin) top scored with 39*, supported by Jackson Peacock (Catani) and skipper Ollie Robinson (Drouin) who both made 17.

Warragul pushed Leongatha all the way with the latter eventually passing the total nine wickets down in a heart-stopping finish.

Evan Eastwell (Buln Buln), Tom Stevenage (Tarago) and Mitch Bradshaw (Warragul) all picked up two wickets each.