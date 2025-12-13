Warragul treatment plant upgrade

Upgrade works at the Warragul wastewater treatment plant are underway.

Gippsland Water has began a major upgrade of the Warragul wastewater treatment plant to cater for the region's rapid growth and improve environmental outcomes.

The project, expected to take about two years, will replace ageing infrastructure and improve operations.

Works include upgrading the aeration system, installing a new sludge dewatering plant and enhancing the way biosolids – a biproduct of wastewater treatment - are handled.

Managing director Sarah Cumming said the project supported Gippsland Water's commitment to future planning and environmental stewardship. "By investing now, we're ensuring the plant can continue to operate efficiently and meet the needs of a growing community.

"Baw Baw is one of the fastest growing regions in Australia, so we're taking a proactive approach to upgrading essential services."

As part of the upgrade, a new overhead hopper will replace the current bin system, allowing each truckload to carry more than double the current load per trip. This will cut transport-related carbon emissions by around 70 per cent.

The upgrade also will reduce Gippsland Water's carbon emissions by around 80 tonnes per year, while improving reliability and efficiency.