Warragul fours winners

Warragul Bowling Club men's fours champions were (back) Bruce Thompson, Russ Carrick, (front) Peter Gallasch and Jock Morrison.

Warragul Bowling Club held the final of the men's championship fours last Sunday.

It saw Peter Gallasch (s), Russ Carrick, Jock Morrison and Bruce Thompson against David Smith (s), Graeme Davis, Brian Kennedy and John Vickerman.

Peter's team got one and two before David got one. Peter's team then got on top over the next three ends with two, two and three to lead 10/1.

David's team got two, but then Peter's team got four ones in a row to take a handy 14/3 lead.

David's team got four on the 12th end to bridge the gap, but then Peter's team got two and one to reclaim a 10 shot lead.

David's team got one then an impressive five to bridge the gap to four shots and it was game on.

But Peter's team rounded the game out with one and two to win 20/13. Peter, Russ, Jock and Bruce were the better team on the day winning 13 of the 18 ends to claim their first fours title.

Men's drawn pairs

The men's drawn pairs final was also played recently between David Gatewood and Tony Wynd against Terry Sullivan and John Vickerman.

David and Tony dominated the first three ends with two, one and three, then Terry and John got two twos to trail 4/6.

David won the last two ends of the first set to win 8/4.

The second set saw Terry and John get four and one on the first two ends, before David and Tony got two, three, one and one to lead 7/5.

John held two shots on the last end, before Terry drew a great bowl to make three to win 8/7. With one set each, it meant a three end tiebreaker had to be played.

The first end of the tiebreaker saw Terry and John get one shot. On the second end Terry was one down but played a brilliant bowl to change the head and claim three shots.

David and Tony got one on the third end but needed four to draw and force an extra end.

This saw Terry and John win the drawn pairs final 4/1 in the tiebreaker.