If you spend any amount of time commuting by road, your relationship with this country’s freeways is probably quite complex. Yes, they can be stressful and chaotic when busy, and a little dull when not. But they can also save you significant time, making it much quicker and easier to get where you need to go.

More than simply being long stretches of asphalt, Australia’s freeways are an important part of our daily lives. They connect our communities, enable our economy, shape how and where we live, and keep us moving forward. They are also an important part of our history and a key driver of our ongoing evolution as a nation.

A brief history lesson

In some ways, the development of the Hume Highway reflects the development of modern Australia. Spanning around 840km, it links Sydney and Melbourne, and is now the country’s busiest interstate transport and freight route. But it began its life as a series of unpaved, often dangerous tracks, connecting pastoral settlements and regional centres.

This all changed in 1940, when the last section of the highway was sealed, improving safety and shortening travel times. Further upgrades, including the elimination of single-lane bridges (completed in 1963) and full duplication (completed in 2013), transformed the route into a modern dual carriageway. The Hume Hwy is now considered the ‘gold standard’ for inter-city road travel in Australia, and a crucial economic corridor.

Victoria’s unique geography has resulted in it developing the highest density of roads in the country. High-quality roadways join our major population centres, which are scattered throughout most parts of the state. Our cities are also defined by highways, with Melbourne home to the most extensive network in Australia.

Despite this, Melbourne got into the freeway game quite late with the first section, connecting Punt Rd to the MacRobertson Bridge, opening in 1961. Steady progress was then made, largely guided by the ambitious 1969 Melbourne Transportation Plan , which proposed over 1000km of major roads. A significant proportion of these have since been built and form a grid-like network across the metropolitan area.

Current projects reshaping the city

Melbourne is currently experiencing an infrastructure development renaissance, with Victoria’s ‘Big Build’ upgrading road and rail connections throughout the city and across the state. This includes the West Gate Tunnel , which opened in January, providing an alternative to the chronically congested West Gate Bridge. It also includes the $3.14b Suburban Roads Upgrade program, which is adding new lanes, improving intersections, and enhancing traffic flow.

Importantly, Victoria’s current infrastructure push isn’t just about delivering much-needed upgrades; it’s also about preparing for future growth. The projects being delivered will reduce current commute times, improve safety, and increase access to employment, education, and entertainment. They also better equip the city to accommodate its growing population, while laying the groundwork for further, more targeted developments.

Cranbourne: A case study in connection

To get a better sense of the impact freeway developments can have, let’s look at a real-world example. Cranbourne was once a quiet country town , best known for its dairy industry and horse racing connections. However, improved road connections increased interest in the area and led to an explosion in development, starting in the 1980s.

The region is now one of the fastest-growing in the country, thanks largely to its relative affordability and accessibility. This has been substantially aided by the recently completed Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road upgrade and the preceding Monash Freeway widening . These projects significantly reduced travel times to and through the area, while increasing access to jobs, schools, and other services.

Improvements like these have enabled Cranbourne residents to live more locally, with everything they need within easy reach. Knowing they can access the essential services they need, when they need them, provides great peace of mind.

Where to next?

It’s hard to know exactly where our evolving freeway network will take us next.

Infrastructure development is about more than just laying down steel and concrete; it’s about responding to the changing needs of the community. New projects need to anticipate future requirements and identify efficient and effective ways to build connections, physically, economically, and socially.

So, next time you’re cruising down a new or upgraded freeway, take a moment to reflect on everything it represents. On all of the planning, effort, and investment required to make your day a little easier to navigate. And on how that effort is carrying us forward to a more connected future.