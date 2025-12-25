Two cars stolen

A car parked at Trafalgar Railway Station was reported stolen on Friday night.

Police said the black Holden Commodore station wagon was parked in the station's carpark, with a witness reporting the theft at about 7.20pm.

The witness reported a silver Holden Commodore with no registration plates pulling up next to the black Holden Commodore. It is believed three occupants were inside.



Police allege one man exited the car holding a crowbar or similar tool and gained entry to the black Holden Commodore via a back passenger door.

The two vehicles then drove away along the Princes Fwy towards the Latrobe Valley.



A Warragul caryard also reported a car theft on Friday night.

Police allege a fence was cut to gain entry to Chris Lieshout Motors in Queen St before offenders stole a white 2017 Toyota Camry sedan.

A device may have been used in the theft as the owner still has possession of the keys.



Anyone with information which may assist police investigations is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.