Tree lights up

Standing under the new Christmas tree in Civic Park Warragul are Baw Baw Shire councillors Cr Adam Sheehan, mayor Kate Wilson, Cr Suzanne Allen and Cr Tricia Jones. Photograph: CRAIG JOHNSON

Community members came together on Friday night for the lighting of the new Christmas tree in Civic Park Warragul.

Following the first Forecourt Friday event for the season at the West Gippsland Arts Centre, the eight-metre tall tree was lit up as the sun went down.

Members of the West Gippsland Chorale performed a number of Christmas carols to help get the crowd in the festive spirit and even Santa made an appearance, much to the delight of children in attendance.

Located near the corner of Albert St and Civic Pl, the Christmas tree is visible from Albert St and the Arts Centre forecourt.

Baw Baw Shire deputy mayor Suzanne Allen was integral in bringing the idea of the giant tree to life.

"As we light this tree beautiful tonight, let it be a symbol not just of Christmas, but of community, of warmth, unity and understanding," Cr Allen said.

The Christmas tree will remain on display until the end of December.