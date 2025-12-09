Trafalgar drop to fourth place

Drawn to play undercover, Trafalgar had only one team compete in round eight on Saturday.

Division one played away to fellow top four side Longwarry, with the resulting loss dropping the side to fourth.

Division three hosted Longwarry and division five was also home to Warragul, but both Trafalgar games were washed out.

Division one: Trafalgar lost to Longwarry 68/90

Chris Bortignon (skip), Matt Coutts, Mick Fleming and Matt Ogilvie had a win over Jason Lieshout's team, 22/18.

Ian Miles (skip), David Cook, Paul Dawson and Noel Rubenstein got close to Ian Peterson's team, but went down 19/23.

Matt Schreyer (skip), Adam Proctor, Ted Kuklinsky and Graham Hill went down 16-25 to Ken Towt's team.

The Longwarry team, skippered by Trevor Kitchin, were too good for Nathan Cook (skip), Tim Fraser, Mat Leicester and Peter Rosenboom. The Trafalgar rink lost 11/25.

Trafalgar only managed to score two points to Longwarry's 16 to see Longwarry ruse into third spot on the ladder and Trafalgar drop to fourth.

Midweek

Trafalgar had division one playing at home, division two at Neerim South and division five at Churchill.

Division one: Trafalgar defeated Morwell Club 72/50

Welcomed Morwell Club to the "Blue Lagoon", the result went Trafalgar's way.

The team of David Cook (skip), Chris Bortignon, Heather Taylor and Pat Tatterson won by eight shots, 27/19 against Alan Campbell's rink.

Also eight shots up was Adam Proctor (skip) and his rink of Mick Fleming, Noel Rubenstein and Paul Dawson, scoring 24/16 shots against Neil Whitelaw's team.

With six shots up was the team of Ian Miles (skip), Matt Coutts, Terry Robertson and Sue Robinson. They won 21/15 over Tara Harle's team.

Division two: Trafalgar (2) lost to Neerim District 60/77

Travelling to Neerim South, Trafalgar didn't bring home the spoils.

One bright spot was Peter Watson (skip) and his team of Paul Gridley, Kathy Gridley and Colin Carmichael. They won by nine shots, 25/16, to take out the midweek rink of the week.

The team of Peter Rosenboom (skip), Barry Leicester, Mandy Miles and Joanna Reekie lost 24/31 and Wayne Hurst's team of Darryl Horner, Margaret Moss and Tony Dawson also went down 11/30.

Division five: Trafalgar (3) lost to Churchill (2) 31/38

Going out to Churchill, Trafalgar had a seven-shot loss.

Greg Sephton (skip), Denise Fenton, Larry Heenan and Roslyn Blew finished one shot up, 17/16.

Lyn Sephton (skip) and her team of Helen Robertson, Graeme Ralls and Bev Webb had a loss, 14/22.