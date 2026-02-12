Tournament breaks records

More than 2250 basketballers from across Victoria gathered in Gippsland over the weekend for the Dolly's Dream Warragul Junior Invitational basketball tournament.

Warragul Warriors under 16s players Saxon Cook, Nate Ellis and Liam Arbon were ready for action at the Dolly's Dream Warragul Junior Invitational on the weekend. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

Run by the Warragul Basketball Association (WBA), the event brought together 200 teams from 21 basketball associations across Victoria, delivering 379 games across eight venues throughout the weekend.

Teams travelled from across Gippsland, the Mornington Peninsula and as far as Mildura, drawing families and supporters into local towns and creating a strong regional buzz in what was the largest tournament ever held by the association.

Beyond the scale of the competition, this year's tournament also focused on setting a new standard for behaviour in junior sport as the event partnered with anti-bullying charity Dolly's Dream.

WBA piloted a Behavioural Management Framework in the under 10, under 12 and under 14 age groups, designed to provide clarity, consistency and stronger accountability.

Under the changes, any technical foul or ejection resulted in an automatic one-game suspension, applying equally to players, coaches and team officials. The framework also extended to spectators, with tournament warning cards introduced to address anti-social behaviour and reinforce respectful conduct across venues.

The aim of the program was not punishment, but promoting positive behaviour and protecting young athletes, referees and the spirit of the game.

Adding to the weekend experience, the tournament featured a strong line-up of exhibitors and food partners, helping create a vibrant, event-style atmosphere for players, families and spectators across the weekend.

A highlight of the tournament came during each grand final with the presentation of the Dolly's Dream #BeKind Sportsmanship Award, recognising one player who best embodied respect and sportsmanship.

Baw Baw Shire Mayor Kate Wilson was in attendance on Sunday to present an award, alongside referees who selected recipients as part of the tournament's focus on positive behaviour.

Grand final results:

Under 10 Boys A: Warragul Warriors def. Traralgon T-Birds 23-21.

Under 10 Boys B: Moe Meteors Blue def. Traralgon Maroon 41-7.

Under 10 Boys C: Phillip Island Rips def. Wonthaggi Coasters 43-28.

Under 10 Girls Combined: Traralgon T-Birds def. Warragul Warriors 26-10.

Under 12 Boys A: Meeniyan Wolves def. Warragul Warriors 43-29.

Under 12 Boys B: Morwell Magic Black def. Traralgon Maroon 53-42.

Under 12 Boys C: Warragul Warriors 3 def. Warragul Warriors 4 32-17.

Under 12 Girls A: Maffra Eagles def. Korumburra 31-18.

Under 12 Girls B: Bairnsdale Bullets def. Sale Sonics 22-20.

Under 12 Girls C: Lakes Entrance Pelicans def. Warragul Warriors 21-13.

Under 14 Boys A: Traralgon T-Birds def. Warragul Warriors 59-46.

Under 14 Boys B: Phillip Island Rips def. Traralgon Maroon 39-30.

Under 14 Boys C: Traralgon White def. Foster Breakers 41-32.

Under 14 Girls A: Warragul Warriors def. Warrnambool Mermaids 44-33.

Under 14 Girls B: Traralgon Maroon def. Wonthaggi Coasters Sky 30-18.

Under 14 Girls C: Foster Breakers def. Warragul Warriors 25-23.

Under 16 Boys A: Bairnsdale Bullets def. Warragul Warriors 49-45.

Under 16 Boys B: Leongatha Lightning def. Phillip Island Rips 43-41.

Under 16 Boys C: Wonthaggi Coasters Navy def. Bairnsdale Bullets 48-40.

Under 16 Girls A: Warragul Warriors def. Moe Meteors 73-20.

Under 16 Girls B: Phillip Island Rips def. Leongatha Lightning 45-43.

Under 19 Boys A: Warragul Warriors def. Moe Meteors 73-56.

Under 19 Boys B: Warragul Warriors def. Morwell Magic Black 67-21.

Under 19 Boys C: Korumburra def. Bairnsdale Bullets 56-33.

Under 19 Girls A: Traralgon T-Birds def. Morwell Magic 51-31.

Under 19 Girls B: Leongatha Lightning def. Foster Breakers.