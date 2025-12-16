Thorpdale upset top team

Three generations took to the green at Thorpdale Bowling Club on Saturday.Playing on the same green on two different teams were debutant Coen Jennings, his father Brendan Jennings and grandfather Graham "Chick" Jennings.All enjoyed the unique event, although "joy" may not have been the best word to use for the team's results. However, it was an historic and joyful event for the Jennings family.In addition, Brendan's sister Rebecca Jennings was also playing for Thorpdale on the day.The club is encouraging Coen to join the side permanently, labelling him an incredible young bowler with calculating and talented ball skills.

Playing at home on a warm and practically windless day, Thorpdale's division three side hosted Moe on a perfect green.

Division seven had a huge upset win, defeating top of the ladder Morwell.

Division three: Thorpdale lost to Moe (2) 71/83

Despite all odds, skip Brendan Jennings' crew went down by a disappointing 14 points, 11/25. Oddly enough, skip Grady Edward's team also went down by eight points, 13/21.

However, there were two winning rinks. Skip Ben Powell's team narrowly edged out their talented opponent to win 25/23 and ground-breaking female skip Aga Kozlowska's team won by six points, 22/16.

Unfortunately, the countback revealed a 12-point loss to Thorpdale overall.

Division seven: Thorpdale (2) defeated Morwell (5) 43/34

A tussle was happening on rinks five and six between the top side Morwell and bottom side Thorpdale. Who would have thought?

Skip David Eves' team played extremely well all day. However, their opponents just seemed to slip in that final bowl where it mattered. The final result was a disappointing loss, 15/21.

However, skip Darron "Pol" Fraser's team were on fire with two brand new players added - Lynda Riach and Brett Bailey.

Leading from the first end, every one of the team had the shot and took over the shot in a real team effort. It showed in the result, 28/13, and overall nine-shot win.