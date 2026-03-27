Teenager stuck by car

A teenage boy from the Baw Baw area sustained serious lower body injuries after being struck by a car in Neerim South, last Thursday night.

The incident occurred on Neerim East Rd, at about 6.10pm.

The driver immediately stopped at the scene and Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria responded to the incident.

A specialist Air Ambulance Victoria helicopter crew, Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedic crews also attended.

The boy was airlifted to The Royal Children's Hospital in a stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au