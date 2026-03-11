Suspicious tree fires

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives are investigating three suspicious fires in the Warragul and Drouin areas on Friday morning.

Police attended a fire in Victoria St, Drouin at 7:50am on Friday. The small fire was lit at the base of a large gum tree and was extinguished by CFA before it could spread.

About an hour later, the base of a tree in Cambridge Drv, Warragul was set alight and extinguished by CFA before spreading. Police said a t-shirt or rag appeared to have been used as fuel.

A third tree in Eastern Park, Warragul was set alight a short time later, again extinguished by CFA before it could spread.

Police are requesting for anyone in the area at the time who may be able to provide information to contact Warragul Police Station 5622 7111 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.