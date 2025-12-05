Stolen car set on fire

A stolen car was found engulfed in flames at Bona Vista in the early hours of Tuesday, November 18.

Police said the green Ford Kluger wagon was reported stolen from Mine Rd in Korumburra at noon on Thursday, November 11.

The owner had both sets of keys in their possession.

They allege the car was set on fire on Nilma-Bona Vista Rd at about 4am. When CFA crews arrived on scene, the car was already engulfed in flames.

Anyone with information which may assist police investigations is urged to contact Warragul police on 5622 7111.