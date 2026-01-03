Sunday, 4 January 2026
Sporting clubs gain TAC grants

An powerful social media video that captured 176 club members on a football oval - representing the 176 lives lost on Victorian roads to July - earned Garfield Football Club a $10,000 reward.

Wearing a blue band to promote for the TAC's Road Safety Round in July is Garfield senior footballer Joshua Evans. The club was rewarded with $10,000 for its awareness campaign.
