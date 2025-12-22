SES urge motorists to stay safe on roads

With the number of road crash rescue incidents rising across the state, the Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) is urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this holiday season.

With the number of road crash rescue incidents rising across the state, the Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) is urging motorists to take extra care on the roads this holiday season.



Last year, VICSES volunteers attended more than 2200 road crash rescues across Victoria, providing critical support when people were trapped and needed emergency extrication. That number was a significant increase on the 1859 incidents recorded in the year before.



Warragul unit volunteers have responded to 67 road-crash rescues over the past year so far. As holiday traffic builds, the unit has called on motorists to exercise additional caution when travelling over the coming months.



Warragul unit controller Daniel Brown said the number of callouts to road crashes was "significantly above average for our region."

"It's important to remember that behind these statistics are the people, their families and their communities who are all impacted by accidents, and as drivers, we all have a responsibly when it comes to road safety," he said.



Fatigue is a major contributor to road trauma, contributing to an estimated 16 to 20 per cent of all crashes in Victoria. Holiday travel often includes long distances, unfamiliar roads, and fatigue factors which can significantly increase crash risk.

Ahead of the holiday period, VICSES volunteers reminded all road users to: plan their trip, know the journey and conditions; take a break at least every two hours; share driving responsibilities where possible; avoid driving late at night or when tired; allow extra time for traffic and weather conditions; and always drive to the conditions.



During long-weekend and holiday periods, VICSES activates Driver Reviver and TAC Pause Stop sites across Victoria to help reduce fatigue-related crashes. Volunteers offer free tea, coffee, and snacks, encouraging drivers to pause their journey and recharge before continuing.



VICSES relies on dedicated volunteers who respond to emergencies 24/7, including storm damage, flood response, land search, and road-crash rescue. Community members in East and West Gippsland are encouraged to consider joining their local unit, with comprehensive training and access to equipment provided.

To learn more about volunteering with VICSES, visit www.ses.vic.gov.au/join-us