Regional makes a splash

Warragul Regional College hosted its annual swimming sports event earlier this month in a day full of racing, costumes and fun.

Shayla Gunstone, Ashley Correia, Peyton Trewin

Taking place at the Warragul Leisure Centre, students enjoyed the opportunity to cheer on their houses to victory, with some students enjoying their first ever swimming sports day while for the year 12s, it was their last.

In the end it was Lyall (green) house taking the overall win over Swinburne, Colvin and Haines.