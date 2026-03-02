Record numbers for Liza's tournament

More than $13,000 has been raised for the West Gippsland Hospital Oncology Unit thanks to the third annual Liza Pharaoh Junior Netball Tournament on Sunday.

Garfield's Sophia Rea prepares to shoot at the Liza Pharaoh Junior Netball Tournament.

Fifteen clubs and 45 teams took part in the tournament run by charity Pharaoh's Secret Angels in what was the largest edition so far in terms of both players and money raised.

The Burke St netball courts were completely full throughout the day as netballers across four different age groups enjoyed the chance to have fun and get behind a great cause.

The tournament is named for Warragul Industrials legend Liza Pharaoh, who passed away in 2021.

The overall club championship went to Nar Nar Goon, who also took out the 15 and under section.

Liza's own Dusties claimed honours in both the 17 and under and 13 and under competitions.

Koo wee rup rounded out the winners with the 11 and under title.

Pharaoh's Secret Angels committee president Kirsty Brereton said it was "a fantastic day" that "exceeded our expectations."

"We're absolutely rapt with the result," she said.

"We get wonderful feedback from the netball clubs who just love the chance to have a preseason game and they get right behind us. We were hoping for more than $10,000 so we're ecstatic with the result."

Ms Brereton gave special mention to the Warragul and District Netball Association's Rob Birks, who she said was absolutely integral to the tournament running as smoothly as it did.

She also thanked the local community for their support, adding plans were already forming for how to go even bigger at next year's tournament.