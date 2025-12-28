Ready to work and working to be ready

The workers of tomorrow had the chance to sharpen their interview skills at The Hub HQ recently last week as part of the Baw Baw Latrobe Local Learning and Employment Network (LLEN) 'I Am Ready' program.

Warragul and District Specialist School's Marcus Passalacqua and Zeth Rourke and Trafalgar High School's Max Jackson prepare for their interviews.

Sixteen students participated in mock job interviews in what was the final stage of the program, which aims to give young people in Gippsland with a learning barrier or disability the skills and knowledge for future employment, education and training.



Having learned skills such as communication, problem solving and self-management in previous weeks, the interviews were the final step to prepare participants to enter the workforce.



Students came from a variety of schools, including Warragul Regional College, Marist Sion College, Drouin Secondary College, ECG Secondary College, Warragul and District Specialist School, Trafalgar High School and St Paul's Anglican Grammar School.



The participants were all dressed to look as professional as possible and were given fresh haircuts by Barber Kings before the interviews began.

Warragul and District Specialist School's Pippa Bryant-Graham was even offered a job at The Hub HQ as a result of her mock interview.