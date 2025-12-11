Rain wins out in division five

Catani and Drouin got going in division five only for the rain to end proceedings on Saturday.

by Samuel Laffy

Catani (0/32) drew with Drouin

In the only other contest to take to the field, Catani were well-placed early in their innings against Drouin, with the Cats opening pair looking solid before inclement weather finally put a full stop on proceedings.

Matt Coleman (15*) and Archie Purvis (9*) had compiled a 32-run opening stand in the 11 overs of play, seeing off some testing bowling from Trevor Robertson (0/15 from 5) and Stuart Vouden (0/9 off 3).

However the rain soon returned, leaving both the Cats and Hawks no doubt disappointed they couldn't test their mettle against a top four opponent.

Both sides are well placed to make a deep run into the post-season and chances during the home and away to gain insights and develop gameplans are always appreciated.