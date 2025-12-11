Thursday, 11 December 2025
Rain wins out in division five

by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Catani and Drouin got going in division five only for the rain to end proceedings on Saturday.

by Samuel Laffy
Catani (0/32) drew with Drouin
In the only other contest to take to the field, Catani were well-placed early in their innings against Drouin, with the Cats opening pair looking solid before inclement weather finally put a full stop on proceedings.
Matt Coleman (15*) and Archie Purvis (9*) had compiled a 32-run opening stand in the 11 overs of play, seeing off some testing bowling from Trevor Robertson (0/15 from 5) and Stuart Vouden (0/9 off 3).
However the rain soon returned, leaving both the Cats and Hawks no doubt disappointed they couldn't test their mettle against a top four opponent.
Both sides are well placed to make a deep run into the post-season and chances during the home and away to gain insights and develop gameplans are always appreciated.

