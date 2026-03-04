Premiership party at Longwarry

Longwarry were crowned division six premiers in Saturday's grand final action after successfully defeating Newborough. The team is (back, from left) Mick Taylor, Darren Van Den Berghe, Graham Woolstencroft, Ron Te Giffel, Elio Megetto, Andrew Parker, (front, from left) Ross Twite, Barry Short, Billy Cook, Heather Cumpstey, Darrell Beaumont, Sharon Twite and Colleen Butterworth.

Longwarry Bowls Club was celebrating on Saturday night after being crowned premiers in the division six Saturday pennant competition.

In a team made up of mainly new bowlers, and a slow start to the season, the team put together some good performances in the second half of the year, culminating in a 15-shot win over Newborough at Traralgon on Saturday.

Division six: Longwarry (3) defeated Newborough (4) 67/52

Colleen Butterworth, Darrell Beaumont, Mick Taylor and Billy Cook (skip) defeated Ken Bechaz's team 33/6. This rink hit the ground running with Colleen setting up the game with some great leading as she was well supported by Darrell 'Diesel' Beaumont and Mick Taylor, leaving Billy Cook to finish off the job in a great 27-shot win - an awesome team effort.

Heather Cumpstey, Barry Short, Darren Van Den Berghe and Graham Woolstencroft (skip) were defeated by Ronnie Boskma's team 15/24.

This match was a tight contest throughout the day with Longwarry dropping a few shots towards the end of the match. Overall a great team effort by 'Wooly' and his team.

Elio Megetto, Andrew Parker, Ronnie Te Giffel and Sharon Twite (skip) were defeated by Peter Bertoli's team 19/22.

This rink also was a tight match with several lead changes throughout the day.

With all bowlers having their turn to shine, unfortunately the team just went down by three shots keeping the overall score in Longwarry's favour. A great team effort.

Longwarry's division three midweek team will have the chance to make it a double for the club today when they take on Warragul in the grand final at Morwell.