Power tools stolen from lock box

A lawn mower and power tools valued at $2500 were reported stolen from a Drouin garage last month.

Police said the burglary occurred at a Princes Hwy residence between 4.30pm on Saturday, November 29 and 7.30am on Sunday, November 30.

It is believed entry to the garage was via a door.

A quantity of Ryobi branded power tools and a Ryobi battery-operated mower, valued at $700, were reported stolen.

In a separate incident, assorted power tools valued at $7000 were reported stolen from the lock box of a vehicle parked in Warragul.

Police said the theft occurred in Centre Ave between 10pm on Thursday, December 4 and 5.15am on Friday, December 5.

It is alleged locks were forced open on lock boxes fixed to the tray of a vehicle. The vehicle was parked outside a residence at the time.

Anyone with information which may assist police investigations is urged to contact Warragul Police Station on 5622 7111.