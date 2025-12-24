Power tools stolen

Power tools have again been the target during a Drouin aggravated burglary.

Police said assorted power tools valued at about $1500 were stolen from a Diamond St property.



The aggravated burglary occurred between 7.30pm on Wednesday, December 10 and 8am on Thursday, December 11.



Police believe entry to the garage, attached to the residence, was via a roller door. Reports of power tool thefts, both from vehicles and garages, in the Baw Baw area has increased in recent months.